PERRYVILLE — Deborah Christine Harris, 73 years, of Perryville, MD, passed away Wednesday, January 20, 2021 in the Elkton Care & Rehabilitation Center of Elkton, MD. Born October 7, 1947 in Elkton, MD, she was the daughter of the late William Pringle and Helen Elosie Harris Stewart.
Ms. Harris is survived by her loving companion, James Kenneth Chapman, Jr. (Kenny); daughters, Michel le Harris and Marcella Oliver; grandchildren, Sha-Quan Triplett and Malcom Oliver; sisters, Maryann Johnson of North East, MD, and Marguerite Jordan (Paul) of Havre de Grace, MD; nieces, Zakiya Jordan (Terry) and Ty Wanzer (Darcyll); and nephew, Derick Johnson.
A graveside service has been scheduled for Monday, January 25, 2021, 11 AM, at the Berkley Cemetery of Darlington, MD.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.