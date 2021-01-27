ELIZABETHTOWN, PA — Deborah Ann Kennedy, age 67, of Elizabethtown, PA, formerly of Elkton, MD, passed away Friday, January 22, 2021 at the Masonic Village in Elizabethtown, a resident there the final five years of her life.
Born in North East, MD, she was the daughter of the late Mary Jane Stoppel Kennedy of Elkton, MD.
Ms. Kennedy was a graduate of North East High School in North East, MD. She received a Bachelor’s Degree in Education at Frostburg State College, Frostburg, MD. For 30 years, she was employed by Terumo Medical Corporation in Elkton, MD. She enjoyed being on the Women’s International Bowling Congress (WIBC) League for over 24 years. She loved making crafts with her Mom, which they would sell at craft shows in the Cecil County, MD area. Debbie enjoyed attending the Elkton United Methodist Church and singing in the Sweet Adelines International Group.
She is survived by her Mother’s sister, JoAnn Coates, Elizabethtown, PA; and her many cousins.
Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, January 29, 2021, in Bay View Cemetery, Old Bay View Road, North East, MD.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tree of Life, Masonic Village, 1 Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022.
