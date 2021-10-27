NORTH EAST — Deborah Ann Jianniney, 64 of North East, MD, passed away suddenly on Sunday, October 24, 2021.
Born in Wilmington, DE, on August 30, 1957, she was the daughter of the late Donald and Shirley (Foster) Biederman.
Debbie enjoyed spending time with her family, friends and especially her grandchildren. She also enjoyed gardening, westerns and loved animals.
Survivors include her loving husband of 23 years: James Jianniney, Jr.; her children: Jamie Horne (Bonnie), Brian Horne (Nada), Shawn Ring Jr. (Michelle), Rachel Harmon (Vinson) and James Jianniney III; bonus daughter: Denise Landgrebe (Daniel); brother: Thomas Biederman(Vickie); sisters: Trina Biederman and Aimee Wather (Robert); 5 nieces and nephews; 19 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter. She is also survived by her closest childhood friend: Debbie Webb; and many other close family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother: Donald Biederman Jr.
Visitation will be held Friday, October 29, 2021 beginning at 10:00 am at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East. MD. Funeral services will begin at 11 am.
Interment will follow in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks for donations to help with funeral expenses, in care of Crouch Funeral Home, P.A.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.