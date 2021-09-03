ELKTON, MD — Deborah Ann Ferguson, age 58, of Elkton, MD, passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021. Born in Wilmington, DE, on February 17, 1963, she was the daughter of Harvey and Sally Burns Walls, Elkton, MD.
Mrs. Ferguson had worked as an abstract coder for Nemours Children's Hospital, Wilmington, DE. She was a proud member of Dogwood Baptist Church and loved spending time with her grandsons. She was also fond of camping and crocheting.
Survivors include her loving husband of 40 years, Paul P. Ferguson, Sr.; children, Amy Ferguson (Bobby), Newark, DE, and Paul Ferguson, Jr. (Camille), Elkton, MD; grandsons, Jordan, Nick, Bo, Cason, and Ben.
Mrs. Ferguson was a beloved and treasured member of the entire Ferguson Family.
Memorial service will be held at 11 AM, Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, with visitation beginning at 10 AM. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Holiness Christian Academy, 30 Dogwood Road, Elkton, MD 21921.
