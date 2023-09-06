THURMONT — (Burton) Debra "Debby" Lynn (Burton) McCollum, 61, of Thurmont, Maryland passed away peacefully on August 31, 2023 of natural causes. Debby was born on May 16, 1962 to Omar Gentry Burton and Mary Louise (Dixon) Burton in Wilmington, Delaware. Debby had a long and enduring friendship with Laura Perry which began in childhood. Debby was a 1981 graduate of Delcastle Technical High School in Delaware. In 1983, Debby married John Hartsky in Wilmington, Delaware and they had 2 children together, Jetty (Hartsky) Karmes and Brian Hartsky. Later in life, Debby married two more times, first to William Condiff and then to Paul McCollum. Debby loved her two children, and was a loving grandmother to her four grandchildren. She had a companion, Frank Bentz, who she kept in close contact with up until her final days.
Debby was interested in baking and first pursued that as a career. Then, she worked at the Trolley Square ACME for several years, before taking time out of the workforce to raise her young family. She later went back to school and studied electronics and worked for a number of years as an electronics assembler. After her time in electronics, Debby befriended Jessica Chaney and helped to raise her daughter, Harlow, of Thurmont, Maryland for many years. She was known by the Chaney family and many to be kind, loving, and generous.
Debby kept in touch with many of her friends in her younger years by talking on the Citizen's Band (CB) radio. She was known by her handle 'Lilac' (her favorite flower). Debby enjoyed rock music, making jewelry, participating in AA, fishing, and playing games with Harlow. Debby was committed to her recovery and earned her nine year sobriety chip on July 30, 2023.
Debby was predeceased by her father, Omar Gentry Burton. She is survived by her mother, Mary Louise (Dixon) Burton, and her siblings David Burton, Mark Burton, Julie Dumire all of Wilmington, Delaware and Genny Rodgers of Sanford, North Carolina.
She is also survived by her children Jetty (Hartsky) Karmes of Bangor, Maine, grandchildren Gwendolyn and Abigail Karmes and Brian Hartsky (Kristel) of Elkton, Maryland, grandchildren Benjamin and Malachi Hartsky.
Services will be held at United Redeemed Church located at 1552 Singerly Road, Elkton, MD 21921 on September 8, 2023 at 10am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Prince George's Child Resource Center.
