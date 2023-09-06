THURMONT — (Burton) Debra "Debby" Lynn (Burton) McCollum, 61, of Thurmont, Maryland passed away peacefully on August 31, 2023 of natural causes. Debby was born on May 16, 1962 to Omar Gentry Burton and Mary Louise (Dixon) Burton in Wilmington, Delaware. Debby had a long and enduring friendship with Laura Perry which began in childhood. Debby was a 1981 graduate of Delcastle Technical High School in Delaware. In 1983, Debby married John Hartsky in Wilmington, Delaware and they had 2 children together, Jetty (Hartsky) Karmes and Brian Hartsky. Later in life, Debby married two more times, first to William Condiff and then to Paul McCollum. Debby loved her two children, and was a loving grandmother to her four grandchildren. She had a companion, Frank Bentz, who she kept in close contact with up until her final days.

APG Chesapeake

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.