Deanna M. Campbell (Engel)

HAVRE DE GRACE — Deanna M. Campbell, of Havre de Grace, MD, passed away on April 9, 2020. She was 81.
Mrs. Campbell was born in Baltimore, MD, to Paul W. Engel, Jr., and Marion M. Sherman Engel. She was the devoted wife of the late John V. Campbell, loving mother of Neil (Sandi Campbell) of Elkton, MD, and grandmother of Specialist Jonathan R. Campbell (Courtney Keen), Specialist Katherine M. Campbell, and Victoria L. Campbell. She was the sister of Joyce Frank, Patrick Engel (Irene), Gwen Irwin, and Jacquelyn “Jackie” Orth. She was looking forward to the birth of her first great grandchild.
Mrs. Campbell graduated from Parkville High School in 1956. She was a former Cub Scout Den Leader and coach for Pack 966. She loved animals. Mrs. Campbell was a member for over 41 years and extremely active at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Aberdeen, MD. She volunteered for FISH of Harford County, Martha’s Meals, and the Community Clothing Center in Aberdeen.
A viewing will be held on Monday, April 13, 2020, from 5-7 PM, at Zellman Funeral Home, P.A. 123 S. Washington St., Havre de Grace, MD. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at 11:00 AM with webcasting available via Zellman Funeral Home, P.A.’s Facebook page or on the website at www.zellmanfuneralhome.com.
Contributions may be made in her memory to Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
