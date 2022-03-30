PERRYVILLE — Dawn Saponaro Dukes, 57 years, a lifetime resident of Perryville, MD, passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022 following a courageous battle with cancer. Born October 16, 1964 in Havre de Grace, MD, she was the daughter of Donato J. and Ruth E. Reynolds Saponaro.
Dawn was a 1983 graduate of the Perryville High School and a long-time employee of the Food Lion grocery store in Perryville.
On July 5, 1997 Dawn married her husband, Larry, a veteran of the United States Air Force. She was a devoted mother and wife. She enjoyed spending her time in Bethany Beach, DE, with her family where they would cherish their time with each other. She had a strong interest in her Italian heritage and one of her favorite hobbies was researching her grandparents' family tree. One of her lifelong dreams was to visit Italy.
Dawn is survived by her loving husband, Larry Dukes of Perryville, MD; daughters, Carly Dukes and Kelly Dukes; son, Aaron Dukes; grandchildren, Oakley Salmon, Landyn Crowe, and Brayden Crowe; parents, Donato and Ruth Saponaro of Perryville, MD; siblings, Valerie DeWeese (Dale), Susan Yale (Vince), and Donato Saponaro, Jr. (Jamie); and many nieces and nephews.
Dawn was preceded in death by her son, Matthew W. McCulley.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.
A Mass of Christian Burial has been scheduled for Saturday, April 2, 2022, 12 Noon, at the Church of the Good Shepherd, Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Saturday, April 2, 2022, 11 AM until 12 Noon, at the church prior to the Mass. Father Jay McKee of Good Shepherd Parish will officiate. Interment will be in the Asbury United Methodist Church Cemetery, Port Deposit, MD.
A repast will immediately follow the interment and will be held at the Minker Hall, Perryville Fire Company, Perryville, MD.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
