CHESTERTOWN — Dawn Hessey Coleman of Chestertown, Maryland passed away on June 10, 2021, after a brief battle with cancer.
Dawn was born on October 12, 1950 in Elkton, MD. The daughter of Norman and Violet Hessey, she grew up in north Chesapeake City with her sisters Nancy and Bonnie. She graduated from Bohemia Manor High School and went on to her first career as a hairdresser. Dawn spent many years working in childcare at Kent County Daycare in HHGES and Kingswood Childcare Center in Chestertown, Maryland.
Dawn truly dedicated her life to her loved ones, as a wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She greatly loved her grandchildren and was so proud of each of them. She enjoyed spending time with friends and family. Dawn put Hallmark to shame making handmade cards for holidays, special events, and loved ones’ birthdays. Her happy place was Sanibel Island, Florida where she spent hours looking for shells and enjoying the beach.
Dawn is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Bob Coleman, as well as her sister Nancy Stubbs of Buford, GA, her children, Doug Coleman and his wife Megan of Colora, MD; Laura Coleman and her husband Jon Wasserman of Chestertown, MD, 3 grandchildren, Alex Coleman, Will Coleman, and Cabot Wasserman, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Bonnie Kamenik.
In recognition of Dawn’s love of animals, the family asks that donations be made to The Animal Care Shelter for Kent County in her memory. — https://kenthumane.org.
Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech.
