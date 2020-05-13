LINCOLN UNIVERSITY, PA — Dawn Caroline Thoms, 51, of New London Township, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020, under the care of Christiana Hospital of Delaware. Dawn was the beloved wife of Eric Thoms, with whom she shared 25 wonderful years of marriage.
Born in Elkton, Maryland, Dawn was the daughter of Sandy Andrew of North East, Maryland, and Mardis Ham of Elkton, Maryland. Dawn was a graduate of Goldey-Beacom College and was employed for 14 years by MBNA America of Newark, DE as a Project Manager.
Dawn enjoyed decorating and placing her signature style in the house. This truly made it feel like our home. Everywhere about the house and home point to her influence and style giving us warm comforting memories. Much of her time she enjoyed spending outdoors with her family, she always had a series of projects lined up. Through these projects we learned of her strong work ethic and sense of priority. She loved animals and cherished the family’s pets, most recently a Siamese she called Snoopy. She raised three boys to become men while maintaining the household finances and ‘running the ship.’ Dawn will always be remembered for her vibrant personality and her strong compassion for others.
Dawn is survived, in addition to her husband, by her three sons, Robert Michael Sylvester, Sean Michael Sylvester, and Devon Eric Thoms. Dawn is also survived by her brother, Mark Ham, husband of Nikki, of Rising Sun, MD.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg. Online condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.