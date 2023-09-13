PITTSFIELD, MA — David L. Winchester, 82 of Pittsfield, passed away September 3, 2023 at Hillcrest Commons Nursing Home.
Born in Brooklyn, NY on June 11, 1941, he was the son of Lawrence and Alberta Brown Winchester.
He was educated at Staples High School in Westport, CT. and was a 1959 graduate of Northfield Mount Hermon School in Gill, MA. He also attended Berkley College of Music in Boston.
He was a United States Army Veteran, having served during the Vietnam War.
Mr. Winchester married the former Aloha M. Kaha on October 1, 1963.
David was a musician and radio station manager for many years. He had been employed by WSER in Elkton, MD, WBEC in Pittsfield and also WSBS in Great Barrington and WNAW in North Adams.
A member of St. Stephens Episcopal Church, he was a member of Dalton Rotary, Pittsfield Town Players, United Way and the Berkshire Concert Choir.
He is survived by his wife, Aloha M. Winchester of Pittsfield. Sister in-law, Wilma Stevens of Revere, MA. Nephews, Michael J. Stevens of Southwick, MA, Anthony Peters of Revere, MA, Wayne P. Stevens of Revere, MA. and Lani Mae Stevens Revere, MA.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in his name to St. Stephen's Church Food Pantry in care of Dery Funeral Home, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Funeral Notice: A Ceremony will be held at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 67 East St. Pittsfield, MA. on Wednesday September 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM. A reception will follow at the church.
