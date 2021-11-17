ELKTON — David Wilson Romberger, 64, of Elkton, Md., beloved husband of Vicki (Koppenhaver) Romberger, passed away Sat., Nov. 6, 2021 at Union Hospital in Elkton. He was born Oct. 20, 1957, to Rufus and Mary Jane Romberger and grew up in Millersburg, Pa.
David was a big guy with an even bigger heart. A devout Christian, he was a genuinely kind person always willing to help anyone in need. He spent his career as a diesel mechanic and taught his sons how to fix just about anything from cars to electronics to appliances. His family takes comfort knowing that David is reunited with family members in heaven as he basks in the glory of God.
In addition to his wife of 33 years, David is survived by his son, Zane Romberger, of Elkton; father, Rufus Romberger of Millersburg, Pa.; brother, Andrew Romberger (Amy) of Millersburg, Pa.; and sister-in-law, Linda Romberger of Elizabethville, Pa.
David was preceded in death by a son, Jesse David Romberger; his mother, Mary Jane Romberger; and his brother, John Romberger.
David will be interred in a private service at Saint Luke's United Church of Christ in Dalmatia, Pa. Family and friends will be invited to celebrate and honor David's life on a later date when those who knew and cared for him can safely, and warmly, gather outdoors to remember his robust laugh, never-ending kindness and exceptional life.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorial contributions be made to the Romberger Memorial Scholarship. Checks should be made payable to the Cecil County Public Schools Scholarship Fund and mailed to CCPS, Department of Business Services, 201 Booth St., Elkton, MD 21921. Please write "Romberger Memorial Scholarship" on the memo line of the check.
