PORT DEPOSIT, MD — David (Dave) Freeman died at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Belair, MD from complications of a blood disease and cancer on July 29, 2023. Two of his brothers and his cousin, Maggie Creshkoff, were with him through his last week. Dave grew up in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and graduated from Hampshire College. After college, he worked as a set designer at theaters in Boston, Providence, New York, and Baltimore. He left set design to work as a designer and draftsman with his father, James Freeman, at Freeman, Brigham, and Hussey in Boston, and then at Gould Architects, in Baltimore, before moving to the Freeman family farm in Port Deposit. He was previously married to Wende Skidmore. Dave devoted most of his adult life to farming and farmland preservation, as well as tending to his dogs and horses. In his younger years, he was a deep-water sailor crewing races in the Chesapeake Bay and up and down the East Coast. He was also a distance runner who completed five marathons, and a smooth dancer. He spent time with family members at beloved places in Maine, New Hampshire, and Alaska.
Dave was predeceased by his parents James and Ann Freeman. He is survived by his three brothers William of Belmont, MA, John of Anchorage, AK, and Donald of Brattleboro, VT, four nieces, one nephew, two grand nieces, and several cousins, including Maggie Creshkoff who was a neighbor and longtime friend.
Dave was an ardent supporter of farmland preservation. Gifts in his honor can be made to the Cecil Country Land Trust. He loved classical radio, so gifts can also be made to WBJC in Baltimore which he listened to regularly. Internment arrangements are incomplete. Please refer to the R.T. Foard website at www.rtfoard.com for information as it becomes available.
To plant a tree in memory of David Freeman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
