PORT DEPOSIT, MD — David (Dave) Freeman died at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Belair, MD from complications of a blood disease and cancer on July 29, 2023. Two of his brothers and his cousin, Maggie Creshkoff, were with him through his last week. Dave grew up in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and graduated from Hampshire College. After college, he worked as a set designer at theaters in Boston, Providence, New York, and Baltimore. He left set design to work as a designer and draftsman with his father, James Freeman, at Freeman, Brigham, and Hussey in Boston, and then at Gould Architects, in Baltimore, before moving to the Freeman family farm in Port Deposit. He was previously married to Wende Skidmore. Dave devoted most of his adult life to farming and farmland preservation, as well as tending to his dogs and horses. In his younger years, he was a deep-water sailor crewing races in the Chesapeake Bay and up and down the East Coast. He was also a distance runner who completed five marathons, and a smooth dancer. He spent time with family members at beloved places in Maine, New Hampshire, and Alaska.

To plant a tree in memory of David Freeman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

APG Chesapeake

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.