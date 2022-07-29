DOVER, DE — David W. Stradley, 82 of Dover, DE, formerly of Warwick, MD, passed from this life into eternal life on July 25, 2022.
DOVER, DE — David W. Stradley, 82 of Dover, DE, formerly of Warwick, MD, passed from this life into eternal life on July 25, 2022.
David was born on June 30, 1940, only child of the late James D. 'Pete' and Catherine 'Kitty' Reed Stradley. He was raised in Cecilton where his parents operated a store and later turned George Biddle High School into the Cecil Theater. David worked with his grandfather, Wayne in the movie theater at the age of 8. He was a 1958 graduate of Cecilton High School. He met Marjorie Crawford on a blind date and married her, raising their two daughters in Summit, Townsend and on the Crawford family farm in Warwick. The took many trips to Williamsburg, Lancaster, historical sites, amusement parks and Phillies baseball games. David was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was happiest when on a boat with a rod in his hand, shooting a gun, hunting in the goose blind with his friends, cooking, working in his garden or holding his cats. David worked at Johnson Controls in Middletown and retired after 46 years of service. While retired he enjoyed driving the Amish in the Dover Area,
Along with his parents, he was preceded by his wife of 52 years Marjorie who passed in 2014.
David is survived by his daughters, Deborah Jacobs (David) of St. George's, DE and Kathleen Herrmann (Allen) of Potomac, MD and a granddaughter, Madison Herrmann of Frederick, MD
We take comfort in knowing that he had a strong faith and loved the Lord..
A memorial service will be held on August 8, 2022 at 11am in the Zion Methodist Church in Cecilton. Burial will follow in Zion Cemetery.
