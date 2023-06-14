ELKTON — David Travis Konczal (34) of Elkton, MD, passed away on June 1, 2023. He was born in Virginia Beach, VA, to Margaret Mary Konczal (nee, Elberson) and the late David Eugene Konczal. David's vibrant spirit and zest for life touched the hearts of everyone he encountered. He had a passion for fitness and could often be found working out, pushing himself to achieve new goals. As a devoted Philadelphia Eagles fan, he cheered passionately for his favorite team, sharing in the victories and defeats. An avid dog lover, David found great joy and companionship in the company of his "Bully Pitts" Duchess and Abel. He cherished the moments spent with them and embraced the unconditional love they provided. David was a dedicated father who took great pride in supporting and attending all of his children's sporting events. He encouraged their pursuits and celebrated their achievements, instilling in them the values of determination and perseverance. Beyond his interests, David had a keen eye for fashion, with a particular passion for shoes. He appreciated the uniqueness that each pair represented. Recognizing the power of a well-groomed appearance, he was a frequent visitor to the Barber Shop. David is survived by his loving mother, Margaret Konczal; his devoted brother, Joshua Konczal; and his cherished sister, Faith Konczal. He leaves behind his adored children, Emma Margaret Konczal and David Andrew Konczal. He was engaged to his beloved fiancée, Jamie Mullins, and will be remembered as a caring father figure to her daughter, Alayna Valdivia. David's memory will also be carried on by his nephew, Adonis Konczal, his niece, Reese Mullins, and a multitude of extended family members. A celebration of David's life will be held at a later date, and due notice will be given to honor his memory properly. For service updates, please refer to www.rtfoard.com.
