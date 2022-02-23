ELKTON, MD — David Russell Dorsey, age 82, of Elkton, MD, passed away Sunday, January 30, 2022. Born in Elkton, MD, on December 24, 1939, he was the son of the late Clyde and Gay Reeves Dorsey.
Mr. Dorsey retired as an engineer for DuPont, Newark, DE. After his retirement he became a local property owner, landlord, and private construction contractor. A beloved husband, father, and grandfather, he enjoyed spending time with his family. A proud member of Providence Seventh Day Adventist Church, Elkton, he loved the outdoors, driving his pickup truck around town, and socializing with friends at Jo Jo's and Dunkin Donuts in Elkton.
Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Lois A. Dorsey; children, Michelle L. Dorsey, Elkton, MD, Karen R. Brackin, Seabrook, TX; step-daughter, Maria M. Beecher, Elkton, MD; stepson, Lennie R. Beecher, Columbia, PA; grandson whom they helped raise, Kyle A. Dorsey, North East, MD; sister, Gladys Dorsey Holbrook, Inwood, WV; 13 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sons, David R. Dorsey, Jr., and Kenneth W. Dorsey, and siblings, Wiley, Edward, and Ruby Dorsey.
Memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, February 27, 2022, at Providence 7th Day Adventist Church, 3085 Singerly Road, Elkton, MD. For those unable to attend, you may join via zoom by visiting https://providencechurchzoom.us/j/8144571844, or by telephone at 301-715-8592 or 312-626-6799.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Providence 7th Day Adventist Church, 3085 Singerly Road, Elkton, MD 21921.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.