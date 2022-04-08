ELKTON, MD — David Patton Owens, age 75, of Elkton, MD, passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022. Born in Virginia, on November 8, 1947, he was the son of the late Oliver and Marie Robinette Owens.
Mr. Owens retired after 30 years of working for Hewlett Packard, where he worked as an electronics technician. An adoring grandfather, he cherished the time he spent with his grandchildren. He was an avid golfer with his two brothers, and he enjoyed boating.
Survivors include his loving wife of 55 years, Sandra Owens; daughter, Dana Owens; grandchildren, Faith and Romeo Thompson; and siblings, Roger Owens, Linda Stacy, and Charles Owens.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, David Owens; grandson, Ryan Owens; and brother Robert Owens.
A gathering for family and friends will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.
