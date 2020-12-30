CECILTON — David P. "Bud" Davis, JR, age 97, passed away surrounded by his family on December 24, 2020.
He was born on July 1, 1923 on the family farm in Cecilton, MD. Bud was predeceased by his parents David and Grace Biggs Davis, and brothers Edgar Davis and Thomas Davis. He is survived by his wife Mae Craig Davis with whom he shared over 75 years of marriage and sister Marie Davis Loller.
Bud farmed his family farm his entire life. In later years his son David, III and other family members joined him in the farming operations when extra help was needed. In his early farming years he raised and milked dairy cows, along with being a grain farmer. His family was fed through his labor with fresh produce, eggs, and meats from the farm. He was a Pioneer Seed salesman for many years and a Safemark dealer for Farm Bureau.
Bud was a charter member and past president of the Cecilton Lions Club. A bench in honor of his dedication to the Lions Club was given in 2018 and sits in front of the Cecilton Library. Bud was a member of many committees, including the Farm Service committee, and the Agriculture Preservation Board. He and his wife Mae were selected as the Cecil County Operator of the Year in 1988. He was a lifelong member of St. Stephen's church in Earleville, MD where he served on many committees and also as both Junior and Senior Wardens.
Bud's greatest joys included working on his family farm, playing cards with his friends, celebrating birthdays, waterfowl hunting, and being surrounded by his family and friends.
The family asks that you remember Bud when you look across the beauty of farmland and when you see the crops growing and being harvested.
In addition to his wife, he is also survived by his daughter Linda Harris (Bill); son David III (Karen); grandchildren Billy Harris (Anne), Joel Harris (Julie), Allyson McCraw, David Davis IV, and Mackenzie Davis; and great-grandchildren Jake Harris, Cassie Harris, Christopher Harris, and Olivia McCraw. Bud is also survived by many additional dear family members and friends in the community.
Services will be held privately at St. Stephen's Church and Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice and the Cecilton Lions Club for their kind and compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the St. Stephen's Cemetery Fund, 10 Glebe RD, Earleville, MD 21919 or to Amedisys Hospice, 107 Chesapeake Blvd., Suite 134, Elkton, MD 21921.
Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.