ELKTON — David Nelson Thomas, 75 of Elkton, MD, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Cannelton, WV, on August 21, 1944, he was the son of the late David and Velma Dean (Peters) Thomas.
David served his country proudly in the U.S. Navy on the U.S. Albany during Vietnam.
After the war, he went to work as a lineman for Richardson-Wayland Electrical in Roanoke, VA, Chrysler in Newark, DE then retiring from Bethlehem Steel as a coal miner.
He was a member of UMWA, and the Del Rods (Delaware Car Club). He enjoyed his car club companions, and working on cars. He enjoyed time with his family and his faithful companion, Finn.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 50 years: Jeanette (Reynolds) Thomas; two daughters: Carrie Thomas-Speck (Steve) and Wendy Haase (Bill) all of Elkton, MD; and his four grandchildren: Keegan, Delaney, William and Joanah Dean. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brothers: Denny Thomas, Gary Thomas and James Thomas all of WV.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Paws for Life or Plumpton Park Zoo, both in care of Crouch Funeral Home, 127 S. Main Street, North East, MD 21901.
