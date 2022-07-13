RISING SUN — David Neil Stuart Sr., age 65, passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022 at Harford Memorial Hospital in Havre de Grace, MD.
Dave was born on December 10, 1956 in Havre de Grace, MD to the late Roscoe H. Stuart and Isla D. Raine. Dave was a life-long resident of Rising Sun. He graduated from RSHS in 1974 with his plumbing certification from Cecil Vo-tech. Initially he worked as a plumber's apprentice but ended up spending years working and traveling for the power plant industry before eventually going back to plumbing.
In his younger, healthier years, Dave enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and boating. He was known for his love of wrestling, loud classic rock music and his regular trips to McDonald's with his beloved Pugs. His most recent passion was his motorcycle.
"Pop" aka "Poppy" had a special relationship with his grandchildren. Dave was loyal to his family, and generous to a fault, taking in many friends and family over the years in their time of need.
Dave is survived by his wife of 47 years, Leann Stuart, of Rising Sun, MD; daughter, Tanya Stuart and her partner, Lee, of Port Deposit, MD; son, David Stuart Jr. and his wife Angela, of Rising Sun, MD; brother, Charles Stuart and his wife, Ann, of New Providence, PA; sister, Donna MacCauley and her husband, Bud, of Rising Sun, MD; sister-in-law, Taralyn Tharp Kohler, of Reston, VA; grandchildren, Seth and Sydney Millard and Emily and Caroline Stuart. Dave was also close with many cousins, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Bob Stuart.
A celebration of Dave's life will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at the American Legion Post #194 in Rising Sun, MD. Please bring your favorite memories to share. Refreshments will be served. Dress casual.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Heart Association or Pugs for Pinky (on Facebook) in Dave's name.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.