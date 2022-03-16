OXFORD, PA — David Michael Cullen, age 40, of Oxford, PA, passed away on Friday, March 11, 2022. He was born in Elkton, MD on June 2, 1981 to John David Cullen and the late Helen McCardell Cullen.
David was currently enrolled as a student at Southern New Hampshire University. He was an outdoorsman who took great joy in hunting, fishing, hiking, and junior golfing.
David is survived by his wife, Kelly Cullen; three children: Hunter, Charles, and Morgan; father, John Cullen; and sister, Michelle (Mickey) Thompson.
A celebration of life will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Community of Love Lutheran Church in Oxford, PA where friends and family may visit between 10:00AM- 12:00PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to "American Diabetes Association" or "Community of Love Lutheran Church" and sent in care of the funeral home. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
