COLORA — David Martin Romanko, 91, of Colora, MD passed away peacefully June 29, 2021 at his residence at Ware Presbyterian Village. He was born in Dieners Hill PA; to Anna and George Romanko. He was the 2nd youngest of 9 children. He was married to his high school sweet heart Helen for 61 years who preceded him in 2011. They moved to Levittown, PA in 1953 to raise their family. He was the loving father to Paula (of late Bill) from Marlton NJ, Beth (Dave) Langhorne PA, Mary Ellen (Jeffrey), Colora MD, Diane (Roger), Levittown, PA, David (Laura), Morrisville, PA, Michael (Ron), Fort Lauderdale FL, George (Tom) Palm Springs, CA. His family includes 13 grandchildren Michelle, Michael, Joshua, Krystyna, Danny, Justin, Stephanie, Lys, Katie, Kevin, Matt, Jillian, Gabby and 15 great grandchildren, Robbie, Julia, Ryan, Alex, Kara, Emma, Tommy, Eila, Addie, Royce, Cecilia, Sage, Remy, Bruin, Langston, Bryce, Faye due in November and a great grandchild due in December. He was the favorite Uncle “Marty” to many wonderful nieces and nephews. David created many fond memories with his in laws. He is survived by sister-in-law, Josephine and brother-in-law Howard. He was loved by many and enjoyed numerous friendships.
His family was always first. He had a creative way to find fun and joy in everyday moments. David was a master at creating experiences to entertain his children and grandchildren and taught us that time together is the most important thing in life to treasure and value. He leaves a legacy of memories, stories and examples of love.
David embraced and lived his Catholic faith. He and his wife were founding members of St. Mary’s Ukrainian Catholic Church, Bristol PA where he was a member of the Holy Name Society. After moving to Cecil County he and Helen became parishioners of Good Shepherd Church Perryville, MD. David helped to establish the current Food pantry for the St. Vincent de Paul chapter in Perryville, MD and he also served as President for many years. He was an Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion to the sick. David was a Honorary Life member of Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus of the Havre de Grace chapter.
He proudly served his country as a member of the Army Reserves. He retired in 1985 as a Lieutenant Colonel. His military education included various Ordinance courses. David was also a graduate of the Command and General Staff School, USAF Air War College. Prior to his military retirement, he was assigned to U.S Army Development and Readiness Command Alexandria, Virginia as a MOBDES Officer.
David had a professional management career and retired from the New Jersey Department of Labor. His civilian education included AA, Industrial Management, and BS in Commerce and Industry from Rider University, Lawrenceville, NJ. He completed his education while raising his family, working full time and an active member of the Army Reserves.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St Vincent de Paul Society, in care of Lee A Paterson and Son Funeral Home P.A. P.O. Box 766, Perryville MD 219030-0766. Visitation and Funeral services scheduled for Monday July 5 at Good Shepherd Church, Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 11:00AM to 12:00 PM, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 12:00PM. Father Jay McKee of Good Shepherd Parish Perryville, MD will officiate. Interment will be in West Nottingham Cemetery, Colora, MD.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
