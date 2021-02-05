ELKTON, MD — David Matthew Funk, age 56, of Elkton, MD, passed away Friday, January 29, 2021. Born in Elkton on October 7, 1964, he was the son of Jacqueline Wiggins Morrow, Elkton, MD, and the late Dugle N. Funk.
Mr. Funk had worked in the construction industry as a drywall and roofing laborer. He was an avid NASCAR and Redskins fan.
In addition to his mother, survivors include his siblings, Jeffrey Funk, Newark, DE, Tina M. Hill, and Gregory Funk, both of Elkton, MD; and step-siblings, Debbie Bash, Jeffrey, Stanley, Vincent, Brian, and Stevie Morrow.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his step-sister, Sherry Morrow.
Funeral service and interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
