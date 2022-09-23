OXFORD, PA — David M. Bailiff, 59 of Oxford, PA, formerly of North East, MD, passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022 in the Christiana Hospital, Newark, DE.
Born in Wilmington, DE, on October 2, 1962, he was the son of the late Theodore Roosevelt Bailiff, Jr. and Kay (Parks) Bailiff.
David worked in finance and corporate compliance for various corporations including JP Morgan and Nationwide.
He was a graduate of the North East High School Class of 1980, attended West Chester University, and then graduated from Goldey Beacom College. David was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Rising Sun, MD.
David was an extraordinary bagpiper who was sought after to play at special occasions as well as prestigious events. He was a professional grade piper, judge, and on the music board with the Eastern United States Pipe Band Association. David was also the piping and drumming director of the Colonial Highland Gathering in Fair Hill, MD. His love for the bagpipes began at a very young age after he attended the Colonial Highland Gathering. His talent as a piper and as a judge was well-known and respected throughout the piping community. His love of the bagpipes gave David the opportunity to make life-long friends across the world.
David was an avid sports fan and was a loyal fan of the Baltimore Orioles and Ravens, along with the University of Maryland Terps and the Philadelphia Flyers.
David had a strong faith in his Lord and a pure heart. He was a true and loyal friend to countless people and loved his family deeply.
Survivors include his daughter: Grace Bailiff; sister: Karen Davis (David) of Cecilton, MD; fiancée: Patricia F. Whittington of Joppa, MD; niece: Allyson McCraw of Warwick, MD; nephew: David Davis IV of Cecilton, MD; niece: Mackenzie Davis of Cecilton, MD; great niece: Olivia McCraw of Warwick, MD; and is survived by many loving family members and friends.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 25, 2022 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD. An additional visitation will be held on Monday, September 26, 2022 beginning at 10:00 am at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 35 Sylmar Road, Rising Sun, MD. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to either the National Kidney Foundation or to the David Bailiff Memorial Fund, for the establishment of a memorial to continue David's legacy in the bagpiping community, both in care of Crouch Funeral Home, 127 S. Main St., North East, MD 21901.
