ELKTON — David Leonard Mitchell of Elkton, Maryland entered fully into the presence of the Lord on Sunday, July 9, 2023. He was 78 years old.
Born in Denver, Colorado, David's family moved to Norfolk, Virginia where he graduated in the class of 1963 from Granby High School. He was a track manager, belonged to the bus driver's club, and drove a school bus at seventeen years old.
David was a member of the IBEW (International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.) He traveled from Virginia up to Pennsylvania finally settling in Elkton, Maryland where he met his wife. He was a maintenance electrician for Chrysler and a member of the UAW for twenty-five years.
He and his loving wife, Jane L Mitchell just celebrated their twenty-eighth wedding anniversary in May 2023.
As a member of Bible Fellowship Baptist Church of Rising Sun, Maryland, David's Christian faith was an essential part of his life. While he enjoyed reading action novels, he would tell you he loved to read the Bible faithfully. He read it completely year after year. He was a principled man of integrity always in search of the truth.
My dear husband had a special saying that some people may not have heard before. Being from the south he would talk about "I would rather not be with the undertaker, but go with the upper taker to heaven to get my new body and be whole again."
He also had an enormous heart and a wonderful sense of humor. He was generous, loyal, and brave. He was clever and full to the brim of knowledge gained through all of his life experiences.
He will be remembered for all the heart he shared with his friends and family. He truly loved each of them- and if you knew him, you knew it. He carried himself with dignity and strength and was full of love for those who went before him. He will be missed dearly.
Some of his hobbies were NASCAR, woodworking, and planning their cabin in the mountains. They are some of the things for which he was very proud. In spite of all his years spent in Maryland, he never lost his southern drawl.
Even as David's physical strength weakened during the past few years. His commitment to physical therapy never faltered. The family would like to thank LeAnn Nelson Physical Therapy and the many therapists and staff members that worked with him. Taking extra care due to his heart issues.
David was preceded in death by his parents Edgar Theodore Mitchell and Lois Virginia (Crickard) Mitchell. Survived by his brother William Mitchell (wife- Marsha) as well as nieces and nephews, his long-time dear friend Tommy Savage, his step-grandson Tim Poore and his wife, Naomi Lynn Poore.
Services were held Friday, July 14, 2023, at Bible Fellowship Baptist Church in Rising Sun, MD. Interment was in the Bible Fellowship Baptist Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations may be made to the Bible Fellowship Baptist Church, 325 Bard Cameron Road, Rising Sun, Maryland 21911.
