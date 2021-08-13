RISING SUN — It is with great sadness that the family of David Lee Gilbert, Sr. announce his unexpected passing on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at the age of 73. He was surrounded by his loving family.
David was born in Elkton, MD on November 21, 1947 and was the proud owner of Pleasant Hill Store for 41 years.
David will fondly be remembered as a people person who never met a stranger. Most of all, he was always willing to help someone in need. David enjoyed antique automobiles, especially his 1965 Chevrolet pickup that he had since new, bird watching, Western movies, and Bluegrass music. He attended Charlestown Missionary Baptist Church and was a Past Master of The Masonic Union Lodge 48 of Elkton, MD.
Survivors include his loving wife of two years: Susan V. Gilbert; children: Samuel F. Gilbert (Diane) of Surprise, AZ, David L. Gilbert Jr. of VA, Patricia L. Powers (Bobby) of Kodak, TN, Donna M. Gilbert (Chris) of Santa Maria, CA, Dale R. Gilbert (Valerie) of Elkton, MD, Kaela R. Vincent of Elkton, MD. He is also survived by 18 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren; brothers: Dennis R. Gilbert Sr. (Deborah) of Port Deposit, MD, and Dallas D. Gilbert (Tina) of Lakeland, FL.
David was preceded in death by his devoted wife of 50 years: Minnie B. Gilbert, his father: John C. Gilbert, mother: Mable M. Gilbert, brother: John S. Gilbert, sisters: Virginia Floyd, Betty Johnson, and Ruby Rycroft.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Charlestown Missionary Baptist Church, 1168 W. Old Philadelphia Road, North East, MD, with visitation beginning at 11:00 am.
Interment will follow services in Rose Bank Cemetery, Rising Sun, MD.
