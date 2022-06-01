ELKTON, MD — David L. Ferretti, age 76, of Elkton, MD, passed away Friday, May 27, 2022. Born on March 15, 1946, he was the son of the late Louis J. and Louise Canale Ferretti.
Mr. Ferretti retired after many years of working as a District Sales Manager in the automotive industry. A graduate of Saint Joseph's University, Philadelphia, PA, a U.S. Air Force veteran, a member of Bethel Lutheran Church, North East, MD, and a member of the American Legion, he was an avid jazz fan, and he enjoyed cooking.
Survivors include his loving wife, Ruth Ferretti; sons, David Ferretti (Dee), Roswell, GA, and Michael Ferretti (Karen), Elkton, MD; grandchildren, Matthew, Andrew, Carmela, and Alex; and siblings, Cecelia Dake (Richard), Clearwater Beach, FL, Steven Ferretti (Anita), Richmond, VA, Delores Conrad (William), Cape May, NJ, and Anita Hartman (John), Media, PA.
Services at Bethel Lutheran Church will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Chesapeake Bay Foundation; or to Lutheran World Relief-Ukrainian Humanitarian Relief, in care of Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921.
