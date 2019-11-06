RISING SUN — David B. Keithley, “Catfish” went to join our Lord on Monday, October 21, 2019. Dave was born in St. Augustine, FL. On September 15, 1958 to Donald A. and Frances V. Keithley.
Dave was employed as a drywall installer.
He is survived by his parents: Donald and Frances Keithley, of Street, MD; brothers: Jeffery Keithley and his wife, Josephine of Conowingo, MD and Brian Keithley of Airville, PA; sister, Susan Keithley Smith of Perryville, MD; his dear friend, Alisha Whitecavage; his chosen grandson, Hunter Campbell of Conowingo, MD; and his many friends.
A celebration of David’s life will be held at 10:00 AM on November 9, 2019 at Dublin United Methodist Church, 1528 Whiteford Rd, Street, MD 21145. To send online condolences please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.