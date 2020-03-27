David Hannon Hargarten, 58, died Monday March 24 in North East, Maryland of natural causes. Dave was born February 8, 1962 in Wilmington, Delaware and lived in and around Wilmington most of his life. Dave attended the Tower Hill School and the University of Delaware. He is survived by his brothers, Mike and Tim Hargarten along with countless friends in the Wilmington and North East communities. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Lou Hargarten Kaiser and his father Jerome J. Hargarten.
After working in multiple leadership positions in the banking sector, Dave became active in the addiction treatment and recovery industry, including as managing partner, COO/CFO of the Harbor of Grace Enhanced Recovery Center. He was active in various church groups throughout his life, most recently St Mary Anne’s Episcopal Church and St Jude’s Catholic Church.
Dave loved sports, especially his “Iggles”, Sixers, Flyers, Phillies, and the North Carolina State Wolfpack basketball team. He was an avid boater and dog lover. Among his favorite activities was grilling off his back deck and then taking his boat out “after the amateur yahoos got off the water”, always with his beloved pup Serenity at his side.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the “Scholarship Fund at Ashley Addiction Treatment” in Havre de Grace, Maryland.
