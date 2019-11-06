ELKTON, MD — David Hamilton King, age 81, of Elkton, MD, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019. Born in Elkton on February 11, 1938, he was the son of the late James H. and Rita Hamilton King.

Mr. King retired from Astra-Zeneca, Newark, DE, as a warehouseman, after 25 years of service. He had served in the National Guard. An avid NASCAR fan, Mr. King enjoyed attending flea markets, and had a table for many years at the Singerly Fire Company Flea Market.

Survivors include his daughter, Linda Kline and husband, Kevin, Sinking Spring, PA; fiancee, Linda Lane, Elkton, MD; grandchildren, Tracy Reynolds, Samuel Bowlsbey, Jr., Daniel Reynolds, Nicole Spiker, and Evan Bowlsbey; and great-grandsons, Elliott Bowlsbey and Grayson Vogel.

In addition to his parents, Mr. King was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Joan Evans King; daughters, Marie King and Marcella King Spiker; and siblings, James King, Rebecca “Betty” King, Doris Dehorty, Florence Paxton, Marion Robinson, and Gladys Lee.

Funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Friday, November 8, 2019, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Cherry Hill Methodist Cemetery, Cherry Hill, MD.

hickshomeforfunerals.com

To send flowers to the family of David King, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Nov 8
Visitation
Friday, November 8, 2019
10:00AM-11:00AM
Hicks Home for Funerals, P.A.
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before David's Visitation begins.
Nov 8
Funeral Service
Friday, November 8, 2019
11:00AM
Hicks Home for Funerals, P.A.
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before David's Funeral Service begins.
Nov 8
Interment
Friday, November 8, 2019
12:00AM
Cherry Hill Methodist Cemetery
33 Elk Mills Road
Elkton, MD 21921
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before David's Interment begins.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.