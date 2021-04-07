LANDENBERG, Pa. — David Peirson, age 80, passed away April 3, 2021, at Pocopson Nursing Home, Pocopson, Pa.
Survived by his wife: Julie; and son: David Edward II; grandson: Zachary Peirson; and longtime family friend: Ann Townsend; sister-in-law: Violet Peirson, brother-in-law: Darrell J. Baker; nephew Dan Gift, niece: Linda Hammond and various other nieces and nephews.
Dave was born at West Chester Hospital, West Chester, Pa., and grew up in Landenberg, Pa. He attended North Bank and South Bank Elementary Schools in Landenberg and graduated in 1958 from Kennett High School. Dave entered his military service in the United States Air Force Aug 1959 and trained as an Auto Repairman. Duty stations included Labrador Canada, England, and Tucson, Ariz., until May 1964, at which time he returned home to his beloved Pennsylvania.
Not staying long in PA, Dave started working at the Sun Station on Duncan Road and Kirkwood Hwy and residing in Delawar. Dave later bought the Brookside Texaco on RT 4 & Marrows Road, sold that and bought the Getty Station in Landenberg at the time it was located on 896. His wife Julie took a job in Mesa, Ariz., and Dave sold the Getty station and moved to Mesa in 1982, returning to Landenberg in 1989 at his current residence on Flint Hill Rd.
Dave also worked part time at K & S garage in Newark, Del. Dave never met a stranger and never hesitated telling a funny story or sharing a joke, he had rosy cheeks and a wonderful laugh. Dave will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Dave was preceded in death by parents: Ada & Earl Peirson; sisters: Jean Byrd, Joann Pennington, Charlotte Gift; brothers: Donald, Jerry, Gary Peirson; daughters: Lori and Kimberly Peirson. Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 9, 2021, at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m.
Private interment will be in Delaware Veteran’s Cemetery, Bear, DE. For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com.
