HAGERSTOWN — David Charles Ekund, Sr. DDS, 80 Dec 16, 1939 — Sep 29, 2020 On Tuesday morning, September 29, 2020, David Charles Eklund Sr, a loving husband, father and grandfather passed away at the age of 80.
On a small gravel road near the Susquehanna river at the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay, David was born. It was December 16, 1939 in Perryville, MD. His father Everett Janney Eklund had worked on the tugboat in the Baltimore Harbor before moving to Perryville and began working at Aberdeen Proving Ground as a steam operator. His Grandfather, Adolph Fritz Eklund had immigrated from Goteborg, Sweden in 1890 on a Ariosto potato boat. His mother was born in Honaker, Virginia. Her father worked in a coal mine and died of black lung disease at age of 29. David lived in a small home that his father paid $1000 dollars for. He had one older sister, Myrtle Pauline, that was married to Willard Lee which are predeceased in death. He had one older brother that died at 11 months of pneumonia and whooping cough in the era before penicillin. They had a milk cow (Peaches), raised chickens and had a pig. He enjoy riding his Chincoteague pony (Lady) that his father bought at the firemen’s auction. He loved outdoors, fishing and hunting with his cousin Sonny Tiller. He was active in the boy scouts and became patrol leader.
David was the first one in his family to complete High School. He graduated from Perryville High in 1958. He lettered in basketball and played soccer. After graduation he completed a business course from Goldey-Beacom Business School. From there he worked at Elkton Supply Company for a year. During that time, a friend encouraged him to go to Washington Missionary College in Takoma Park, MD. David graduated with a degree in Zoology and applied to University of Maryland Dental School. He met Von Marie Steinmetz at Washington Missionary College. They were married August 23, 1964. After completing dental school he accepted a rotating internship at Wilmington Medical Center in Delaware. He found a practice for sale in Hagerstown, Maryland for $25,000. He chose this area because there was a Seventh-day Adventist Church wth an elementary school and academy. David was passionate about his church and was an active member, teaching in the junior department and being an elder. His love for the Lord shined through him wherever he went.
Because of his love for animals, he found a farm near Leitersburg which he and Von Marie purchased in 1973. He enjoyed farm life and loved his black angus cows. Many people have experienced the Eklund’s Farm because of David and Von Marie’s warm hospitality.
David practiced as a Dentist for 43 years and was so happy when his son Rhett took over the practice. He loved all his patients and considered them his friends.
David is survived by his wife of 56 years, Von Marie: son Everett Janney Eklund (Claudia) and their two children Siera Eklund Chin (James) and Isabella. A daughter, Ingrid Lynn Moon (James) and their children, JayJay, Maggie Lynn and Sam. A daughter, Katrina Marie Crisp and her children Michael and Katelynn. A son, David Charles Eklund and his girlfriend Marilia Leite.
Our family would like to invite you to the celebration of his life on Saturday October 3. The viewing starts at 7 pm followed by the service at 8 pm at the Hagerstown SDA Church on 11507 Robinwood Dr, Hagerstown, MD 21742. The graveside service will be at the cemetery next to Principio Methodist Church in Perryville, Maryland at 12:30 on Sunday, October 4th. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to “Healthy Smile Scholarship Fund” www.potomacdentalcentre.com .
This program will be livestreamed
We want to thank the caregivers: Olivia Aleshire, ViAnn Johnson
Hospice of Washington County and Doey’s House
Dr. Williams at Meritus Emergency Room
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home 1331 Eastern Blvd. North, Hagerstown, MD.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.douglasfiery.com
