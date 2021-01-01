ELKTON — David C. Hipkins, 65 of Elkton, MD, passed away on Monday, December 28, 2020.
Born in Havre de Grace, MD, on May 5, 1955, he was the son of the late George Kelly Hipkins and Mildred Rosalie (Dickinson) Hipkins.
A lifelong resident of Cecil County, David was a long time member of Bayside Community Network.
He loved Elvis, the Beatles and life! A self-taught guitarist and drummer, whenever you saw David he was either singing or dancing and always smiling.
Survivors include his two sisters: Jacqualynn Hipkins Page of Perryville, MD and Joan Hipkins Nickle and husband, Kenneth W. of North East, MD; two nephews: Larry Nickle of North East, MD, Michael Page of Baltimore, MD and a niece: Alischa Page Smith of Havre de Grace, MD. David was also survived by his many friends at Bayside.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother: Larry G Hipkins and a niece: Laura Ann Nickle.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 12:00 noon at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, with visitation beginning at 11:00 am.
Interment will follow services in Principio Cemetery, Perryville, MD.
