RISING SUN — David Bryan Haga, age 36 of Rising Sun, MD passed away on May 10. 2021. He was born on September 21, 1984 to Dwain Richard Haga and Tammy (Hall) Haga.
David enjoyed wood working and completed a wooden table, which he was very proud of. He had a huge heart and loved spending time with his children and family. He was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan. David enjoyed visiting the mountains, specifically Mt. Jefferson, where he did a lot of hiking. David will be remembered as a loving son, devoted father and loving brother.
David is survived by his two children, Nataleigh Marie Haga and Brianna Nicole Haga; parents, Dwain and Tammy Haga; brother, Derek Richard Haga and his wife, Dawn; step mother, Tracy Haga; step brother, Robbie McCaslin; step sister, Amanda King; nephew, Dalton Haga; niece, Delaney Haga; step-nephew, Asher King; two grandmothers: Helen Sullins and Margaret Hall, and fiance, Heather Fair and her sons: Ryan Jones and Jayden Fair .
David was preceded in death by his grandfather, Howard Haga; grandmother, Virginia Haga; grandfather, Carl Hall; and his Pop Pop Jim Sullins.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to “St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital” and send in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.O. Box 248, Rising Sun, Maryland 21911. To send online condolences please visit www.rtfoard.com.
