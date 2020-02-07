PORT DEPOSIT, MD — David Lee Blevins of Port Deposit, MD, age 63, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020. The son of the late John and Lorraine (Starkey) Blevins, he was born on July 1, 1956 in Havre de Grace, MD.
David worked as an assembler with General Motors for over 30 years until his retirement. A hard worker and loving father, he liked to keep busy, was good with his hands and often could be found working on tractors and cars. David also spent time working on antique Singer sewing machines and refinishing wood furniture.
David is survived by his daughter, Laura Dahl and her husband, Richard; son, Steven Blevins; two grandchildren, JoAnna and Joshua Dahl; five brothers: Paul, Richard, Frank, Leroy and Earl Blevins and two sisters: Cathy Cross and Linda Langley; and girlfriend, Carolyn Connell. In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his brother, Raymond Blevins.
A visitation will be held 6pm — 8pm on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 111 S. Queen St., Rising Sun, MD 21911. A celebration of David’s life will be held at 11am on Monday, February 10, 2020 at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 111 S. Queen St., Rising Sun, MD 21911, where family and friends may begin visiting at 10am. Burial will follow at West Nottingham Cemetery. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
