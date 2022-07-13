David A. Vanaskey Sr. passed away on July 5, 2022. He was 77 years old. He is survived by his wife, Sandra (Schnaitman), 4 children, daughter Terry Frieze (Michael), Sons, David Jr. (Dianna), Thomas (Debra) and James. Eight Grandchildren, Megan, Emily, James, Amber, David III/Trae, Bret, Devin, and Samee. Three Great-granddaughters, Olivia, Liliana, and Alita, and one brother Joseph.
David was born in Youngstown, Ohio. He was preceded in death by both parents,George and Margaret and two brothers, George and Robert. He lived in Elkton, Md for 25 years and worked for COPCO, retiring in 1995. Dave was a devoted family man and avid Eagles fan, who also enjoyed boating, golfing and motorcycling. He was a friend of Bill W. for 39 years. Dave most recently resided in Sun City, AZ.
Burial and services are private with a celebration of his life in October.
In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to Infinity Hospice Foundation.com
