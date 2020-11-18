PORT DEPOSIT — David Allen Loving, 77 of Port Deposit, MD, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 at home.
Born in Birch River, WV, on January 5, 1943, he was the son of the late Fred and Faye (Tingler) Loving.
David retired from Du Pont, where he worked for many years at the Holly Rue Plant as the maintenance supervisor. He was a member of the Armstrong Lodge #26, AF & AM, New Castle, DE.
As an avid Bluegrass Music fan, he wouldn’t miss listening to Bluegrass Gospel every Sunday evening. David also enjoyed golfing, hunting and fishing. Several years ago, his love of golf led him to donate his clubs to the Chantilly Golf Club, to help teach the next generation.
He is survived by his wife: Mary Ann (Ball) Loving; a daughter: Sharon Elaine Loving; two stepchildren: Teresa Ann Perez and Cecil Wayne Pierce; his siblings: Charles A. Loving, Linda Phelps, Mary Sparrow and Orville Loving; 7 grandchildren: Michael Wayne Pierce, Jessica Lynn Hash, Daniel Leon Ewing, Jr., Raven Elaine Michaels, Deanna Rose Rochester, Trevor Allen Richards; and 6 great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, David was also preceded in death by a daughter: Tamara Lynn Richards; 2 sisters: Dottie Nutter, Jean McMillian; twin brother: Daniel R. Loving; brother: Samuel Loving; a grandson: Justin Allen Loving; and a great grandson: Jacob Hash.
Due to the health risks associated with COVID, memorial services for David will occur at a later/safer time.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
