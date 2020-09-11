MEDIA, PA — David Alan Walker, age 55, passed away unexpectedly on Sept 3, 2020. He was born in Ridley Park, PA on Jan 7, 1965 to Nora C. (Meadows) Walker and the late Thomas A. Walker.
David was a very loving and caring person with a big heart. He loved boating, fishing, shooting and woodworking.
David is survived by his wife Jeanne (Wade) Walker and his stepdaughter Suzanne Jordan;
his sisters: Robin Cole, Sharon Walker, Beth Orefice and husband;
his brother, Christopher Walker and wife.
He is proceeded in death by his brother Thomas P. Walker.
Services will be held in private.
