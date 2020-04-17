BEAR, DE — Darrell A. Ott, 56 of Bear, DE passed away suddenly on April 9, 2020.
Darrell was born on March 30, 1964 son of Charlotte and the late Walter Ott. He was born in Delaware where he spent most of his life. After high school he joined the Marines and later went on to work at OxyChem in Delaware City, Delaware. Darrell was a proud father, a devoted grandfather and loved spending time with his family as much as possible. Darrell enjoyed taking his dog Mimi to the canal and playing video games in his time off.
Darrell is survived by his mother Charlotte; brothers Chris (Pam) and Ryan; sons Matthew (Jen) and Justin (Maddy); granddaughter Alexis; niece Jessica and nephew Christopher.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services will be held for immediate family only and after restrictions are lifted there will be a Celebration of Life at a later date and time.
Burial will be at Gracelawn Memorial Park, New Castle, DE.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Delaware SPCA.
