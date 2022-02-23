NORTH EAST — Darlene Ross Wright, 72 of North East, MD, passed away at home Friday, February 18, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.
Born in North East, MD on November 16, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Noble and Beatrice (Biddle) Ross.
Darlene managed various antique and specialty shops, including owning and operating My Captain's Lady in North East, MD. She was known for her talent and creativity. Darlene loved spending time in her garden and baking with her grandchildren. She enjoyed sewing, decorating and hosting holiday dinners in her home.
She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years: Joe Allen Wright; children: Tom Wright (Jane) of North East, MD and Jennifer Jones (Bill) of Elkton, MD; best friend: Paula Dilks; grandchildren: Samantha Greene (Jeremy), Billy, Lauren, Emily and Brayden Jones; great grandchildren: Wyatt Rasnake, Carson and Harper Greene; sister: Diane Hammer of North East, MD.
In addition to her parents, Darlene was preceded in death by her siblings: Thomas H. Ross, Walter Biddle and Sandra Arnold.
Funeral service with Pastor Greg Halsey will be held Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 7:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, Maryland 21901 with visitation beginning at 5:00 pm.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Amedisys Hospice team for all of their support.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to a Breast Cancer foundation of your choice.
