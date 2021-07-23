ELKTON — Darlene Deaver Temple, 57 of Elkton, MD, passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at home surrounded by her loving family.
A lifelong resident of Elkton, MD, she was born on August 27, 1963, the daughter of the late Robert O. and Patricia A. (Hubbard) Deaver.
Darlene worked as a general manager in food service. She enjoyed spending time at the beach.
Survivors include her husband: Chris Morgan Temple; three children: Christopher W. Temple and wife, Malynda of Rising Sun, MD, Amanda R. Temple and partner, Eric Madison of North East, MD and Morgan A. Temple of Elkton, MD; five siblings: Robin L. Deaver, George O. Deaver, Tricia L. Deaver, Elmer O. Deaver all of Elkton, MD and Robert O. Deaver II of North East, MD. She is also survived by six grandsons.
In addition to her parents, Darlene was preceded in death by a sister: Rosella (Janine) DuBosq.
A memorial gathering will be held on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD.
Graveside service will be held Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 3:00 pm at Gilpin Manor Memorial Park, 103 West Stockton Street, Elkton, MD.
