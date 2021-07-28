ELKTON — Darlene Lynn Barry, age 64 of Elkton, MD passed away on July 21, 2021. She was born on October 11, 1956 in Allegheny County, PA to the late George Fred Latimer and Janett Louis King.
Darlene was a licensed esthetician, massage therapist and nail tech, all of which she loved. She was passionate about skin care, nails, and beauty in general. She was in the process of being certified in essential oils. Darlene was fascinated by different religions. She studied many religions throughout her life and eventually used a multitude of beliefs to piece together her own religion. Darlene also loved astrology, Tarot and Palm reading. Darlene loved her family and especially her grandchildren. She was a great woman. She was kind and everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her loved her very much.
Darlene is survived by her husband of 30 years, Steve Barry; sons: Sean Ellis, Sr. and his wife, Maureen and William Ellis and his wife, Larissa; grandchildren: Aiden Ellis, Lynn Marie Cole, Sean Ellis, Jr., Matthew Ellis, and Crawford Ellis; sisters: Lynn Yowaiski and Shelley Dowd; and brothers: Michael Rhoads and Jeff Rhoads.
A celebration of Darlene's life will be held on Friday, July 30, 2021 at 6:00 PM at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A., 259 East Main Street, Elkton, MD 21921. Family and friends may attend the visitation beginning at 5:00 PM. Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to "St. Jude Children's Research Hospital" and sent in care of the funeral home. To send an online condolence, please visit, www.rtfoard.com
