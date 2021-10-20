ELKTON — Danny Ray Pilkington, 63 of Elkton, MD passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2021 in the Christiana Care, Union Hospital, Elkton, MD.
Born in Johnson City, TN on September 27, 1958, he was the son of Sara Allen.
He worked at W.L. Gore and was a member of Haven Community Church, North East, MD. Danny enjoyed reading, movies, music, going to the YMCA and eating. He loved his cat, Monkey and most of all spending time with people, family and friends, his "kids".
Danny is survived by his mother Sara Allen of Elkton, MD; cousin: Debbie Lee of Johnson City, TN; and close friends: Jack and Melissa Cohen and their family.
Funeral service, officiated by Rev. Jack D. Cohen, will be held Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Haven Community Church, 48 Flint Drive, North East, MD with visitation beginning at 1:00 pm.
Interment will follow services in Union Cemetery, Elkton, MD.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Danny may be made to Haven Community Church, in care of Crouch Funeral Home, 127 South Main Street, North East, MD 21901.
