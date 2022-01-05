PERRYVILLE — Danny Lealon Ellis was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather, a driven business owner, and a friend to countless.
He married Becky Ellis in Tampa FL in 1969. In 1972 they welcomed their first son, Chad, and two years their second, Jason. The family moved to Cecil County in 1977.
Dan started a successful contracting business, Jar-De Contracting. Ingratiating himself to the community, he bid on contracts as large as the Perry Point VA hospital, to work for the elderly widow that lived nearby. Along the way providing jobs to those that wanted to learn or start a career or just needed a little help. Giving each one his undivided attention and detailed work ethic. A true friend and family man, he was willing to do almost anything for those he cared about.
One of his simplest joys was watching football with his friends with a nice cold Bud. Above all he loved his family. He adored his grandkids, Cali and Cruse. Often scheduling time to watch a favorite tv show, build Legos or just having the time to sit down and talk. Pop-pop loved them very much. He was always staying involved with his sons: sports when they were young, business as they grew older, then just enjoying quiet time together to talk. Finally, the love of his life, Becky Ellis, to whom he devoted 52 years. Together they created a happy and welcoming home for family and friends. Dan was very loved and will be missed.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.
To plant a tree in memory of Danny Ellis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.