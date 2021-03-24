RISING SUN — Daniel Phillip Cole, 65 years, of Rising Sun, Md., passed away Friday, March 19, 2021, in the Elkton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born August 27, 1955, in Havre de Grace, Md., he was the son of Janet McCardell Cole and the late Charles E. Cole.
Mr. Cole was formerly employed for many years as a welder by Mechanical Welding of Wakefield, Pa. He was a very dedicated friend to the Amish community of Lancaster County, doing whatever he could to lend a hand to them. Mr. Cole was also a life-time member of the NRA.
In addition to his mother, Mr. Cole is survived by his daughter, Monica Cole; sisters, Carol Cole and Susan Cole McGlothlin. He was a friend to all who knew him, and he always greeted you with a smile.
Mr. Cole was preceded in death by his father, Charles E. Cole, and brother, David Cole.
Funeral services will be private.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.