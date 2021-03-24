RISING SUN — Daniel Phillip Cole, 65 years, of Rising Sun, Md., passed away Friday, March 19, 2021, in the Elkton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born August 27, 1955, in Havre de Grace, Md., he was the son of Janet McCardell Cole and the late Charles E. Cole.

Mr. Cole was formerly employed for many years as a welder by Mechanical Welding of Wakefield, Pa. He was a very dedicated friend to the Amish community of Lancaster County, doing whatever he could to lend a hand to them. Mr. Cole was also a life-time member of the NRA.

In addition to his mother, Mr. Cole is survived by his daughter, Monica Cole; sisters, Carol Cole and Susan Cole McGlothlin. He was a friend to all who knew him, and he always greeted you with a smile.

Mr. Cole was preceded in death by his father, Charles E. Cole, and brother, David Cole.

Funeral services will be private.

Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD.

www.pattersonfuneralhomemd.com

To plant a tree in memory of Daniel Cole as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

APG Chesapeake

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.