NORTH EAST — Daniel Paul Bolt, Jr., 86 of North East, MD, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020 in the Christiana Care, Union Hospital, Elkton, MD.
Born in North East, MD on October 19, 1933, he was the son of the late Modena Kathryn (McCreary) and Daniel Paul Bolt, Sr.
Daniel proudly served his country as a U.S. Marine during the Korean War. Before retirement, he worked at Aberdeen Proving Ground in Telephone Services.
He was a former member of the Lions Club, Jaycees and part of the Elk Lodge for 40 years. Daniel was a founding member and President of The NEHS Scholarship Foundation, Inc. He also served as an usher for North East UMC as well as St. Johns UMC, Charlestown, MD.
He is survived by his daughter: Elizabeth Bolt of North East, MD; foster sons: Randall Lee Dean (Evelyn) and William "Rick" Dean (Dee); 11 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Dan was preceded in death by his wife: Helen Bolt; their sons: Daniel Paul Bolt, III and Richard Joseph Bolt, Sr.; and a great grandson: J.D. Greulich.
Funeral service will be held 11:00 am Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, where visitation will begin one hour before services.
Interment will follow services in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to The NEHS Scholarship Foundation, Inc., or to St. John's UMC, both in care of the funeral home.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.