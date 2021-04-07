ELKTON — Daniel “Danny” Jerome Lane III of Elkton, Md., passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021, after a long illness. Danny was born in Philadelphia, Pa., to the late Daniel Jerome Lane Jr. and Marijane (Williams) Wheatley and spent his childhood in Eastburn Acres.
Danny was proud to have achieved his Master Plumbing license and through the years worked for many local companies; starting at age 14 with R.R. McNutt. In addition, he worked for the forestry service in Colorado and the U.S. Naval Base in Key West, Florida. Danny loved nature, rock and roll and horse racing. He was a devoted Philadelphia sports fan whose dream came true with the Eagles Super Bowl win in 2018. He loved making jewelry that incorporated river rocks and using his many skills to renovate four homes with his wife. Danny lived a full and colorful life and friends and family love to gather and tell “Danny stories”.
Danny is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Lisa Hower; brothers: Frank (Laurie) Lane, Bill (Jackie) Lane; and sister Nancy Lane along with many loving nieces and nephews.
Services for Danny will be held privately with the immediate family. In lieu of flowers and a public service, spend time with your families and send up a toast to this wonderful man. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
