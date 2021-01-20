ELKTON — Daniel James O’Connell, IV., (Dj) passed away January 14, 2021. He was born in Springfield, Massachusetts. Dj was preceded in death by his father Daniel J. O’Connell, III.
Dj is survived by his mother, Denise Day of Elkton, MD with husband and step-father, Tommy Day. He also has a brother, James Lee O’Connell and wife Olivia Mera-OConnell. Dj also is survived by two daughters, Hailey Marie and Emma Grace. He also has a nephew James M. O’Connell who loved him dearly. Dj also has four uncle’s, Donald, Gary, James and Tom. Along with his grandmother, Roberta Wynegar and numerous cousins.
Services will be held Thursday, January 21,2021 at Bay Church in North East MD between 11am-11:30am
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.