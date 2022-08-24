PORT DEPOSIT — Daniel "Skip" Mahan, Jr., 78 years, of Port Deposit, MD, passed away Wednesday, August 17, 2022 in the Anne Arundel Medical Center of Annapolis, MD. Born August 2, 1944 in Wilmington, DE, he was the son of the late Daniel H., Sr. and Ethel Dannenhauer Mahan.
Skip attended the Conrad School of Wilmington, DE, and was a graduate of the North East High School of North East, MD.
Skip was a member of the Pleasant View Baptist Church of Port Deposit, MD. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marines having served during the Vietnam era and was a member of the Susquehanna American Legion Post No. 135 of Perryville, MD.
Skip was formerly employed as a deputy by the Cecil County Sheriff's Office, and later joined and retired from the Maryland State Police. Following retirement, Skip was appointed Director of the Cecil County Emergency Management Agency. In addition, he enjoyed a lengthy and impressive career with the Maryland National Guard.
In 1999, Skip was appointed Director of the Cecil County Detention Center and went on to become Chief of Police for the Town of Elkton. He was later appointed Homeland Security Planner for the Cecil County Emergency Services.
Skip was devoted to fire service which is evidenced by his membership with the Community Fire Company of Perryville and the North East Fire Company. In addition, he was a Grant Administrator for the Maryland State Firemen's Association.
Skip loved coaching North East softball, baseball, football, and was a member of the athletics board. He took much pleasure in watching his grandsons play football and lacrosse and later watching his great-grandsons play baseball. He also found much joy in watching his granddaughters and great-granddaughters play soccer. Skip was a loving and devoted grandfather and his grandchildren loved him dearly.
Skip is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Elaine; daughters, Sherri DeMond (Andy) and Carla Buonassisi (John); son, Scott Koons (Jennifer); grandchildren, Ashlie (Bobby), Kerry, Bret, Nicholas, Samantha, Alexandrea, and Dominic; and beautiful great-grandchildren, Finn, Bryson, Wren, Stella, and Crew.
Skip was preceded in death by his father, Daniel H. Mahan, Sr., and mother, Ethel Dannenhauer Mahan.
Funeral services are scheduled for Friday, August 26, 2022, 11 AM, at the Pleasant View Baptist Church, 150 Downin Lane, Port Deposit, MD. Visitations for family and friends will be held Thursday, August 25, 2022, 5 PM until 9 PM, and Friday, August 26, 2022, 10 AM until 11 AM, at the church. Pastor Dr. Harold Phillips of the Pleasant View Baptist Church will officiate. Interment will be in St. Mark's Cemetery, Perryville, MD.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Pleasant View Baptist Church, the Community Fire Company of Perryville, the North East Fire Company, and the ALS Association in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.
Following the interment, a luncheon will be held at the Pleasant View Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.
Arrangements by Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
