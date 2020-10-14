PORT DEPOSIT, MD — Daniel “Dan” Broyles Hutton, age 55, of Port Deposit, MD passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. He was born on August 30, 1965 to the late Frank V.G. Hutton and Deloise (Broyles) Hutton.
Dan graduated from Bohemia Manor High School. He was a hardworking builder and an avid woodworker. Dan had a smile that would light up a room, he charmed everyone he met, and did not have a judgmental bone in his body. He would give his last penny to help someone out. Dan was loved by all who knew him.
Dan Hutton was a friend to all. Never did he leave a room that he hadn’t met or made a friend. Youngest of eleven kept him supported and pampered. Far from spoiling his boyish charm that love and attention nurtured Dans ability to read and help people. Generous, kind and happy is how we will remember Dan.
Dan is survived by his companion, Kelly Foy of Port Deposit, MD; two sons: Frank T. Lockerman of Earlville, MD and Joshua M. Hutton of Elkton, MD; four stepchildren: Joshua Foy, Zachary Foy, Lilia Foy, Eve Foy; six siblings: Barbara Sorandes of Elkton, MD, Mary Kathleen Hutton of Worton, MD, Albert Hutton of Elkton, MD, Randy Hutton of Elkton, MD, Andrew Hutton of Fallston, MD, and Mark Hutton of Perryville, MD; four grandchildren Melanie and Memphis Lockerman of Earlville, MD Maliyah and Ronan of Havre De Grace, MD, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Dan is preceded in death by his four brothers: Frank, John, Richard, and Lee Hutton.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 6:00-8:00PM at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 318 George Street, Chesapeake City, MD 21915 where friends and family may visit. Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. To send online condolences please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.