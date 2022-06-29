NEWARK, DE — Daniel Bryant Parsons, age 50, of Newark, DE, passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022. He was born on January 9, 1972, in Panama to Frances (Murillo) Parsons and the late Curtis Parsons.
Daniel proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force. He loved being outdoors, and always took great joy in hiking and fishing. Daniel loved live music concerts and would attend them whenever he could. He will always be known for his sense of humor and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Daniel is survived by his wife of 19 years, Kelly Ward; parents, Hans and Frances Wild; two brothers: Richard Parsons and his wife, Amanda and Anthony Parsons; his in-law's: James Lisi and his wife, Sharon and Thomas Ward and his wife, Patricia and brother-in-law, Sean Ward and his wife, Marybeth; two sister-in-law's, Paula Sharpe Pigford and her husband, George and Shannon Bergan and her husband, Greg; and six nieces/nephews: Grady, Meghan, Tanner, Bridget, T.J., and River.
In addition to Daniel's father, he is preceded in death by his brother, Jimmy Wild.
A celebration of Daniel's life will be held at 12:00PM on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 259 East Main Street, Elkton, MD 21921 where friends and family may begin visiting at 10:00AM. Burial will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Elkton, MD. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Delaware Humane Society. To send online condolences please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.